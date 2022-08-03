South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SABK remained flat at $15.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.64.
South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.