South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SABK remained flat at $15.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.64.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

