Snowball (SNOB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $248,409.44

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $248,409.44 and approximately $2,122.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00632990 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034421 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,721,685 coins and its circulating supply is 5,130,933 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

