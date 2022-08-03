Snowball (SNOB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $248,409.44

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $248,409.44 and approximately $2,122.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00632990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034421 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,721,685 coins and its circulating supply is 5,130,933 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.