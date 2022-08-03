Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.