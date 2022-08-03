SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 5.3%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 5,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,427,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

