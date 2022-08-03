SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SBOW stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 246,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.93 million, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,536.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 45,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 133.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 122,408 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.