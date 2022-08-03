Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 4.9%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 75,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 137,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 13.54.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

