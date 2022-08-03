Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$275.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.57 million.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

SLAB stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average of $144.54.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.38.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.