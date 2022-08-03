Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Lowered to CHF 384

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 414 to CHF 384 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Price Performance

SXYAY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 132,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. Sika has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.