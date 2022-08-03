Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

SWIR stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.59. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

