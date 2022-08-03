Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Declines By 29.0%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 306,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $107,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health Price Performance

ZEPP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.42 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

About Zepp Health

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.