Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Drops By 22.8%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 17th.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
