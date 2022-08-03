Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Grows By 33.1%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 232,509 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 191,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,970,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SMLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,924. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

