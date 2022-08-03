Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Drops By 18.1%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,125. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

