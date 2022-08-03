Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Decreases By 17.5%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $56.75 during trading on Wednesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBOEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.93) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.