Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Drops By 16.8%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Sachem Capital Increases Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 218,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,412. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $185.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. This is a positive change from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.28%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

