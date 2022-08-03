Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rises By 27.8%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 943,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

