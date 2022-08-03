Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Decreases By 18.6%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 1,045,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.9 days.

Quebecor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QBCRF. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.