Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declines By 21.8%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88,701 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 181.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 204,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 181,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 32,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

