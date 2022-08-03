Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expands By 36.1%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

PMT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 194,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

