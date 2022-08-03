Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expands By 36.1%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on PMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
PMT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 194,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
See Also
