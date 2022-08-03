Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Grows By 31.1%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,300 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 523,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Oportun Financial

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 243,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $13,564,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 195,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

