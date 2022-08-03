Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Rises By 20.3%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. 1,271,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

