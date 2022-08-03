Short Interest in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expands By 28.7%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. 5,118,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,069. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NOV

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

