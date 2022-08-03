Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Drops By 19.7%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $3.83 during trading on Wednesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

