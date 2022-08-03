Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rises By 24.6%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 982.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MONRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($73.20) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moncler from €59.50 ($61.34) to €62.00 ($63.92) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moncler from €62.00 ($63.92) to €58.00 ($59.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $48.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.