Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Drops By 32.6%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 474,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 62,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 452,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,980 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Templates

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 20.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molecular Templates Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Further Reading

