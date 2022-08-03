Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Rises By 23.4%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF remained flat at $36.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on MALRF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

