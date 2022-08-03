Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Drops By 18.2%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $4,420.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,669.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,191.51. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4,420.00 and a 12-month high of $4,900.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

