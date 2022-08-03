Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Drops By 18.2%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $4,420.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,669.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,191.51. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4,420.00 and a 12-month high of $4,900.00.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
