Short Interest in Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Rises By 31.3%

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Industrial Human Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXH remained flat at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Industrial Human Capital has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Human Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXH. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

