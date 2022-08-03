Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Drops By 19.5%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

HERTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 57,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,439. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

