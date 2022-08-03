Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Drops By 19.5%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Heritage Cannabis Price Performance
HERTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 57,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,439. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About Heritage Cannabis
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Cannabis (HERTF)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.