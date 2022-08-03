Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Increases By 19.9%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Stock Up 9.3 %

CBDHF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

