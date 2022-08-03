Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Decreases By 24.0%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ENI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 612,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $32.56.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.43) to €14.50 ($14.95) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ENI from €20.00 ($20.62) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.36) to €15.70 ($16.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($15.77) to €15.40 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
