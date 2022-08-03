Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Decreases By 24.0%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 612,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ENI by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ENI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.43) to €14.50 ($14.95) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ENI from €20.00 ($20.62) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.36) to €15.70 ($16.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($15.77) to €15.40 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.