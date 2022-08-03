Short Interest in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Grows By 19.2%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
