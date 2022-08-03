Short Interest in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Declines By 17.2%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.2 %

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 335,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,608. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

