Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Declines By 20.2%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.8% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 145,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SID traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,838. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

