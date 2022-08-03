Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Drops By 15.3%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CarLotz had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarLotz news, CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $37,116.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,444 shares in the company, valued at $95,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,039 shares of company stock valued at $56,498. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CarLotz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

