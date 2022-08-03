Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 27.1%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

