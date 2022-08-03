Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 27.1%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Further Reading
