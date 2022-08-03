Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Decreases By 22.9%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.37. 17,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

