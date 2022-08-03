Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Drops By 16.6%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 17,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bird Global Stock Performance

BRDS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,833. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $37.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bird Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

