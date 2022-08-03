Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Declines By 23.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,677,500 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 2,183,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on ATGFF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
AltaGas Trading Down 2.6 %
ATGFF opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $24.83.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
