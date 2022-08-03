Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Grows By 33.5%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,806,300 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 1,353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPEK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Get ALPEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised ALPEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.