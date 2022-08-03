Shopping (SPI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $293,565.00

Shopping (SPI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $5.00 or 0.00021358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $293,565.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00617392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 977,654 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

