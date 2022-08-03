Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FOUR opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 1.99.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

