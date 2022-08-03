Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.



