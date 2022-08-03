SF Capital Hits Market Capitalization of $23,076.88 (SFCP)

SF Capital (SFCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. SF Capital has a total market cap of $23,076.88 and approximately $35.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034677 BTC.
SF Capital Profile
SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io.
SF Capital Coin Trading
