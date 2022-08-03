Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of SCI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 214,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,060,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $9,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 291.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

