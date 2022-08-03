Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.7 %

SCI stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $2,112,373.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.