Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 25,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.94. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

