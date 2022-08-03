Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $7,820,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,175.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

