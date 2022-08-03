Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEE. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 824.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 492,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $32,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

