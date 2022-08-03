Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

